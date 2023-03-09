Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks are Going Dancing, Win First OVC Tournament Title in 23 Years

For the first time in 23 years, Southeast Missouri State Men’s Basketball is headed to the NCAA Tournament.

The #5-seeded Redhawks won four wins in four days last week in Evansville on their way to winning the Ohio Valley Conference Championship, and earning the league’s automatic bid into the big dance.

After beating #8-seed Lindenwood, the Redhawks went on to win against #4-seed Tennessee State and top-seed Morehead State, before finishing off the title run with an 89-82 victory in overtime against the #2 seed Tennessee Tech.

Sophomore point guard Phillip Russell earned OVC All-Tournament Team honors, while senior guard Chris Harris was named Most Valuable Player of the tournament.

The Redhawks will see where they are placed in the NCAA Tournament when the men's 68-team bracket and field will be announced during the March Madness Selection Show this Sunday, March 12, which airs on CBS.

SEMO Athletics is hosting a selection show watch party at the Show Me Center. Admission is free and open to the public. Doors open at 4 p.m., the Redhawks team will be introduced at 4:40, and the selection show begins at 5 p.m.

CBS will have a camera crew and satellite truck on-site in order to broadcast the SEMO team and fans reaction worldwide during the selection show.

Follow Redhawk Athletics on Twitter now at @SEMORedhawks.