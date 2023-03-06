Bernie Sanders is angry about capitalism. He thinks it's okay for you to be, too.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has become a leading voice in the American left during his 30 years in Congress. He’s been staunchly opposed to increases in military defense spending, has been a strong advocate for gay marriage, and has called on Congress to invest trillions more to combat climate change.

But the signature issue that drove two presidential campaigns and garnered millions of followers on social media is his fight against economic inequality and the power of America’s billionaire class.

It’s the focus of his new book, “It’s Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism.” Sanders details the ways in which our country’s current state of capitalism is endangering our healthcare system, our environment, our media ecosystem, our politics, and America’s working class.

They say that the older you get, the more Conservative you become. Well that’s not me. The older I get, the angrier I become about the uber-capitalist system under which we live, and the more I want to see transformational change in our country.

We speak with him about the book, social security, Medicare, ageism in politics, and more.

