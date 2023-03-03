The News Roundup - Domestic

On Wednesday, Eli Lilly, one of the world’s biggest pharmaceutical companies, announced it was slashing the price of its most widely prescribed insulin by 70 percent.That’s big news for the roughly 8 million Americans who use insulin daily to treat diabetes.

The U.S. Supreme Court began hearing oral arguments this week related to President Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan. In the first case facing the court,Nebraska v Biden,conservative justices were skeptical that Congress had given clear authorization for the Biden administration to forgive billions in student debt.

A group of bipartisan senators is introducing a bill aimed at making our railroads safer after a train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, last month.The derailment has residents of the town fearing the impact of the chemicals on the environment and their health.

We cover the most important stories from around the country during the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5