Tensions remain high in the West Bank after settler-led violence

On Sunday Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian villages in the northern occupied West Bank, after two settlers were shot dead by a Palestinian gunman. In the rampage through the town of Huwara, Israeli settlers torched cars, burned buildings, and destroyed homes.

said he held the Israeli government fully responsible for what he called “the terrorist acts carried out by Israeli settlers, under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces.”

appealed for calm and urged settlers to allow the Israeli military and security forces to focus on finding the gunman who killed the two Israelis.

“I ask that when blood is boiling and the spirit is hot, don’t take the law into your hands,” he said in a video statement.

We look at whether this violence in the territory might spiral out of control.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5