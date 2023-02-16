Two-Minute Drill: Athletics and SEMO Food Bank Partner to ‘Strike Out Hunger’ During 2023 Baseball Season

The Southeast Missouri Department of Athletics is teaming up once again with the Southeast Missouri Food Bank, along with Sikeston Jaycees, Midwest Sterilization, and SoutheastHEALTH, to Strike Out Hunger during the 2023 baseball season.

For every strike out against opposing teams this year, Sikeston Jaycees, Midwest Sterilization, and SoutheastHEALTH will each donate $3 to the Southeast Missouri Food Bank. Every Redhawk strike out will supply 12 meals to families facing hunger in the southeast Missouri region. Last season, the Redhawks struck out over 500 batters.

Joey Keys, chief executive officer of SEMO Food Bank, said they are excited to once again partner with SEMO Athletics to continue helping neighbors facing hunger across southeast Missouri.

River Radio, the official radio broadcast partner of SEMO Athletics, will also support the campaign by airing public service announcements during Redhawk baseball broadcasts throughout the 2023 campaign.

The Redhawks and Southeast Missouri Food Bank previously partnered during the most recent football season with a Sack Hunger Campaign, which raised $8,400 to fight hunger in southeast Missouri.

Fans who wish to join the Redhawks in the fight against hunger can donate to the Southeast Missouri Food Bank at SEMOFoodBank.org.

