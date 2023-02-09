© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
Two-Minute Drill
Every Friday at 5:42 a.m., 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., Nate Saverino highlights players, coaches and more in the Two-Minute Drill. Keep up with the Redhawks on KRCU.

Two-Minute Drill: Spring Sports Predicted to Perform Well in OVC

KRCU Public Radio | By Nate Saverino
Published February 9, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST
Despite the weather outside recently, spring sports are right around the corner, and there is a lot to be excited about for SEMO Athletics.

SEMO women's tennis team, whose season is already underway, was picked first in the 2023 Ohio Valley Conference Women's Tennis Preseason Poll.

SEMO is the reigning OVC Tournament Champions, advancing to the program’s first-ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Five Redhawks are ranked among the OVC's Preseason Top-10.

Redhawks Softball, which opens its season this weekend on the road, was picked second in the OVC Preseason Softball Poll, including seven first place votes. Last year, SEMO went 30-24 overall, and the Redhawks have won two of the last three OVC Championships. SEMO had one student-athlete listed on the preseason Players to Watch list.

Finally, the back-to-back OVC Champion Redhawks Baseball team was picked to once again win the league this season, receiving the maximum number of first place votes possible. SEMO Baseball has advanced to the NCAA Regionals in each of the past two seasons – a first in program history. Three Redhawks were named to the Preseason All-OVC Baseball team.

Redhawks Baseball opens its season on the road next weekend, and their home opener is slated for March 1 at Capaha Field.

Follow Redhawk Athletics on Twitter now at @SEMORedhawks.

Nate Saverino
Nate Saverino serves as the Senior Associate Director of Athletics for External Affairs.
See stories by Nate Saverino