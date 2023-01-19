The News Roundup – Domestic

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy unveiled the chamber’s committee assignments this week and some of the 21 conservatives who initially blocked McCarthy from the speaker’s gavel have walked away with key roles.

On Thursday, President Biden traveled to California to visit areas hit by extreme weather. Since the atmospheric river storms began in late December, thousands of homes have been damaged and at least 20 people have been killed.

The tech layoffs continue this week with Microsoft’s announcement that 10,000 workers, or 5 percent, of its workforce will be let go. Amazon and the business software company Salesforce also announced significant layoffs earlier this month.

