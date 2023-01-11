Listener Picks: The problems with puppy mills

Over 2.6 million dogs in the U.S. originate from commercial breeders or puppy mills. There are countless stories of animals being kept in miserable conditions, small cages, with little medical care.

This week, an Iowa breeder was fined over $12,000 by the USDA after it was found that he euthanized unwanted dogs with unauthorized injections and then left them to die. Last month, New York banned the sale of dogs to pet stores to cut down on the use of puppy mills.

Slowly states have been putting policies in place to protect pups, but some say federal protections don’t go far enough while many breeders may go under the radar.

We talk about the ethics of dog breeding and what can be done to ensure the welfare of man’s best friend.

