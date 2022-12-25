Sunday Puzzle: A FIR-eezing Holiday Puzzle

On-air challenge: The theme of today's puzzle is FIRs. Every answer is a familiar two-word phrase in which the first word starts with FI- and the second word starts with R.

Ex. Of the highest quality --> FIRST-RATE

1. It might have a line with a worm on the end of it

2. Place to shoot rifles

3. Where to try on clothes in a store

4. G, PG, or R, for example

5. Someone who may write for Bloomberg or the Wall Street Journal

6. Nuclear facility where atoms are split to release energy

7. Like fabric that has been treated to be nonflammable

8. Prepackaged food for soldiers on the line

9. Interest amount that doesn't vary

10. The French government starting with Charles DeGaulle in 1958

11. Hit 1947 Broadway musical with the song "How Are Things in Glocca Morra?"

12. Disgustingly wealthy, in slang



Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from listener Chip Natarajan, of Philadelphia. If you change the third letter of WOLF to an O, you get the sound made by a dog — WOOF. Name a six-letter animal and change the second letter to get the sound made by a completely different animal. What is it?

Challenge answer: Rabbit --> ribbit (sound of a frog)

Winner: Philip Spiro of Durham, N.C.

This week's challenge: Name a prominent geographical location in the United States. Change the fifth letter to an S. The resulting string of letters from left to right will name a game, a mountain, and a popular website. What place is it?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to this week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, Dec. 29 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

