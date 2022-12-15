Two-Minute Drill: Athletics Establishes Department Record 87% Graduation Success Rate

Earlier this Fall, the NCAA announce that SEMO Athletics achieved an 87% Graduate Success Rate (GSR), its highest mark since the Graduation Success Rate program was established in 1998.

SEMO had a total of four women's sports, including basketball, gymnastics, tennis and volleyball reach a 100% GSR. Meanwhile, women's soccer (96%) and softball (95%) followed close behind.

On the men's side, baseball and basketball led the way with 90% and 85% marks, respectively.

Director of Athletics Brady Barke said he was extremely proud of the student-athletes, coaches and staff for continuing to prioritize academic success. The accomplishment, while at the same time as unprecedented athletic success, further demonstrates that SEMO Athletics is fulfilling its mission of graduating champions.

Southeast Missouri State University will celebrate its winter commencement this weekend, and eighteen student-athletes will be walking across the stage to receive their college degrees.

