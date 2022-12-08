Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks Football Garners National Recognition

SEMO Football’s Geno Hess, Bryce Norman, Zach Haynes and head coach Tom Matukewicz are earning national recognition for their performances this year.

Senior running back Geno Hess finished fifth in voting for the 2022 Stats Perform Walter Payton Award, which is presented annually to the national offensive player of the year in college football's Division I subdivision. Hess finished higher in voting than any other player in SEMO Football program history, and is the highest in Ohio Valley Conference history since 2013. Hess led the nation in total touchdowns and rushing touchdowns during the regular season.

Sophomore line backer Bryce Norman finished 21st in voting for the Stats Perform Buck Buchanan Award, presented to the national defensive player of the year in college football's Division I subdivision. Norman He was one of only four true sophomore to be named as a Top-30 finalist for the award, ranking 16th nationally in tackles per game during the regular season.

Meanwhile, punter Zach Haynes is one of ten semi-finalists for the FCC Punter of the Year.

Head coach Tom Matukewicz also finished 15th in voting for the Eddie Robinsin Award is presented to the national coach of the year in college football's Division I subdivision. Coach Tuke led the Redhawks to the OVC Championship, tying a program record with nine wins and returning to the FCS Playoffs for the third time in five seasons.

