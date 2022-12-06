SE Connect is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.
Focus on Southeast: A Conversation with SEMO Athletic Director Brady Barke
We sat down with SEMO Athletic Director Brady Barke in late November 2022. He discussed recent wins by Redhawk Athletic teams, student athlete academic success and provided an update on the Houck Multi-use complex.