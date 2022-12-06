© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
SE Connect/Focus on Southeast
SE Connect is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.

Focus on Southeast: A Conversation with SEMO Athletic Director Brady Barke

KRCU Public Radio | By Dan Woods
Published December 6, 2022 at 3:40 PM CST
We sat down with SEMO Athletic Director Brady Barke in late November 2022. He discussed recent wins by Redhawk Athletic teams, student athlete academic success and provided an update on the Houck Multi-use complex.

Tags
Southeast Missouri State UniversitySEMO Athletics
Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
