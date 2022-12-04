Let's Talk Business: International Student Enrollment is Great Benefit to the Region

With over 19,000 International students enrolled in Missouri a recent report from NAFSA: Association of International Educators calculated that they bring with them a financial contribution of $621.3 Million dollars supporting some 6,416 jobs statewide. International student enrollment at Southeast Missouri State University is the 10th largest in the state with a local impact of roughly $14.6 Million. The economic impact is one benefit but the opportunities for businesses can be even bigger through partnerships.

In their recent report on the benefits and economic contributions that international students bring to communities across the country, the NAFSA organization worked to quantify the impact in financial terms as well as the jobs created. In the Southeast Missouri economic region 1,572 international students are enrolled at four different higher ed institutions with a regional impact of more than $37 Million and 341 jobs supported.

Rachel Banks, Senior Director, Public Policy & Legislative Strategy at NAFSA points out that “The economic contributions of international students are in addition to the immeasurable academic and cultural value these students bring to our campuses and local communities.”

From a business perspective the opportunity to work locally with the Southeast Missouri State University office of International Education with partnerships with work experience can be helpful to both student and businesses. While several rules exist limiting ways that international students can work with stiff fines and penalties at risk for violating those rules, the office of International Education can help guide businesses through the process to not violate federal law.

For more information or questions contact the SEMO International Student Services office at (573) 986-6863. The Southeast Missouri region benefits with additional student enrollment and engagement, now is a great time to show your support by connecting with the team at SEMO.