Two-Minute Drill: Beilsmith and Greene Named to 2022 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Volleyball Team

Southeast Missouri women's volleyball players Tara Beilsmith and Colby Greene were named to the 2022 Academic All-District Women's Volleyball Team, selected by College Sports Communicators.

Beilsmith, a senior libero from Weldon Spring, Missouri, and Greene, a graduate student rightside hitter from North Liberty, Iowa, were both selected to their first career Academic All-District Teams.

Beilsmith currently has a 3.74 GPA at SEMO and is pursuing her Bachelor's in Cybersecurity. On the court, she was named the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year and to both the 2022 All-OVC First Team and to the 2022 OVC All-Tournament Team.

Prior to the start of the NCAA Tournament, Beilsmith leads the nation in total digs, and she is the all-time career digs leader in SEMO Volleyball program history.

Greene registered a 3.861 GPA and graduated with her Bachelor's in Elementary Education from Southeast Missouri in Spring 2022. She is currently pursuing her Master's in Teacher Leadership.

Greene was second on the Redhawks with 302 kills in 2022 on a .241 hitting percentage. She was also second on the team with 95.0 total blocks (8 solo, 87 assists) along with 83 digs and 13 assists.

Beilsmith and Greene helped lead the Redhawks to a third place finish in the regular season and the championship match of the OVC Tournament.

Academic All-District honorees advance to the Academic All-America ballot. First-, second and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced in late December.

