© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
It's Giving Tuesday and KRCU needs your support to keep commercial-free programming coming to you. Make your gift! $1,500 to go
Almost Yesterday
Almost Yesterday
Almost Yesterday is a glimpse into the rich history of our region. Dr. Frank Nickell takes listeners on a journey to specific moments in time, such as the first radio broadcast on KFVS, the history of Farmington’s Carleton College, and the short-lived safari on a Mississippi River island. A gifted storyteller and local historian, Dr. Nickell’s wit and love for the past are combined with sounds and music that augment his narrative.On Saturday, June 7, 2008, Almost Yesterday received First Place in the "Special Programs" category at the Missouri Broadcasters Association Awards Banquet in Kansas City, Missouri.Almost Yesterday airs every Wednesday at 5:42 and 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m.

Almost Yesterday: Dribbling to Evansville

KRCU Public Radio | By Frank Nickell
Published November 29, 2022 at 12:48 PM CST
15 students from Southeast Missouri State University set out to dribble a basketball from Cape Girardeau, Missouri to Evansville, Indiana
Southeast Missouri State University
15 students from Southeast Missouri State University set out to dribble a basketball from Cape Girardeau, Missouri to Evansville, Indiana

It seems like almost yesterday that 15 students from Southeast Missouri State University set out to dribble a basketball from Cape Girardeau, Missouri to Evansville, Indiana.  The Southeast basketball team of 1960-61 had a great record and qualified to play in the NCAA college division national tournament.

To call attention to the team’s success and to rally support for their participation in the tournament, Southeast students Rudy Gardner and Jim Piatchek organized a 15-man dribbling team that departed Cape Girardeau at 8 a.m. on March 15, 1961. Their task was to dribble a single basketball all the way to Evansville in time for the tip off of the game between Southeast and the University of Chicago. They would have 35 hours to dribble 150 miles.

A Missouri state trooper escorted the excited dribblers across the bridge into Illinois, and the 15-man team was on its way. Five students were in each of three cars.  Each student would dribble the ball one hour at a time, each covering a ten mile segment of the journey.

The merry dribblers  successfully bounced across southern Illinois, facing their only significant  challenge when they came to the flooded Wabash river in the middle of the night, but they reached Evansville at 4:15 a.m., 14 hours ahead of schedule. After a long nap at the local YMCA, the proud dribblers led a parade to Roberts Memorial Arena, making a loud and raucous entrance and presented the battered basketball to coach Charles Parsley and the Southeast team.

The event attracted national attention and prompted a group of students to repeat the action in 1964. Oh, yes, Southeast won the game 67-41.  It seems like almost yesterday.

Tags
Almost Yesterday
Frank Nickell
Frank Nickell is a retired history professor at Southeast Missouri State University.
See stories by Frank Nickell
Related Content