Our Late Bloomer Stories: Listener Voice Memos

By Fiona Geiran,
Andrea GutierrezManoush ZomorodiSanaz MeshkinpourRachel Faulkner White
Published November 18, 2022 at 7:59 AM CST
sunflower
JasnaH / Shutterstock

About the Listener Stories

We asked you: Do you consider yourself a late bloomer? Here are stories our listeners shared — stories of taking second chances, following childhood dreams, traveling the world and making the most of the time we're given.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by Fiona Geiran and Andrea Gutierrez and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Rachel Faulkner White. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Andrea Gutierrez (she/her) is an assistant producer on It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders. She's drawn to stories at the intersections of gender, race, class and ability in arts and culture.
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Rachel Faulkner is a producer and editor for TED Radio Hour.
