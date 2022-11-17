Two-Minute Drill: Beilsmith and Beasley Named to 2022 All-OVC First Team

Southeast Missouri women's volleyball libero Tara Beilsmith and outside hitter Zoey Beasley were both selected to the 2022 All-Ohio Valley Conference First Team. Beilsmith, the seven-time OVC Defensive Player of the Week in 2022, was also selected as the league's Defensive Player of the Year.

Beilsmith is SEMO's first-ever OVC Defensive Player of the Year in program history (award first was given in 2004). It was her third career All-OVC honor and first career First Team.

The senior libero from Weldon Spring, Missouri, Beilsmith leads the conference and is second in the nation with 695 digs this season. She broke her own SEMO record for digs in a single season, while also dishing out 172 assists. Beilsmith also leads SEMO in service aces for the season with 35.

Beasley was selected to her second career All-OVC First Team Wednesday.

Beasley, a senior outside hitter from Paragould, Arkansas, ranks third in the OVC with 383 total kills (3.30 kills/set, fourth) and fourth with 421.0 total points on 1,097 total attacks.

She is 28 kills away (972) from 1,000 in her career as a Redhawk which ranks sixth in SEMO program history (rally scoring era, 2008 to present).

The Redhawks finished the regular season tied for third in the OVC and received the No. 5 seed in the OVC Tournament after tiebreakers were applied. SEMO competes at the OVC Championship Tournament this week in Martin, Tennessee, looking to clinch back-to-back NCAA Tournament berths.

Follow Redhawk Athletics on Twitter now at @SEMORedhawks.