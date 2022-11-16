Focus on Southeast: International Education and Services and Journalism History Diversity Study

Southeast Missouri State University saw growth in the enrollment of international students this fall with more than 1,000 students now studying on the campus. Dr. Kevin Timlin is the Executive Director of International Education and Services at Southeast and he joined us to talk about the university's international progam.

Journalism History is the oldest peer-reviewed journal on media history in America. The publication is turning 50 years old in 2024 and in anticipation of that, the journal conducted a diversity study of the first 47 years of the publication and found some interesting things. Dr. Pam Parry is the editor of the journal and a member of SEMO’s Department of Mass Media she stopped by to tell us all about the journal and the study.