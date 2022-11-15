Russian missile strikes blast cities across Ukraine, knocking out power

Russia unleashed a wave of missile strikes Tuesday at cities across Ukraine, knocking out electricity in several urban areas in an ongoing assault on the country's already weakened energy systems.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Russian barrage involved about 85 missiles in the space of a couple hours on Tuesday afternoon.

Ukraine's air force spokesman, Col. Yurii Ihnat, described it as one of the most intense Russian airstrikes of the entire war.

The attacks come the day after the United Nations General Assembly approved a resolution saying Russia should be held accountable for the war it's waging in Ukraine, and should be required to pay reparations. And just last Friday, Russia suffered a major military setback as its forced retreated from the southern city of Kherson.

Ukraine shot down some of the incoming missiles, but others reached their targets in the capital Kyiv, the northeastern city Kharkiv, the western city of Lviv, and the southern city of Odesa, among others.

In Kyiv, at least two residential buildings were hit and at least one person was killed, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Video posted by the mayor's office showed one apartment building in Kyiv engulfed in heavy flames and thick smoke.

The mayor also said about half of the capital was without power.

The northeastern city of Kharkiv was completely without power, according to officials there.

With Russia's ground forces unable to advance in recent months, and being pushed back in many instances, Russia is increasingly relying on airstrikes.

Russia launched a heavy bombing campaign against Ukraine's energy systems in October, damaging around 40% of the country's electricity system, according to Ukrainian officials.

Ukrainian workers have scrambled to repair the damaged power grid. However, many parts of the country, including the capital, were suffering power outages for hours every day, even before the latest attack.

The Russian airstrikes come as temperatures are rapidly falling and a long, cold winter looms.

Ukraine's limited air defenses have proven more effective than expected in protecting key government and military facilities.

However, the recent Russian campaign has targeted such a wide range of civilian and energy facilities that Ukraine has been unable to protect them all.

