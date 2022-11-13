Let's Talk Business: Small Business Grant Program Opens November 16

The State of Missouri has allocated $10 Million for a one-time Small Business Grant Program that is designed to aid those still recovering from the pandemic. If your business was in operation prior to January 1, 2020, and experienced a loss in year over year revenue you may be eligible.

I’m Rob Gilligan, President and CEO of the Cape Chamber, Let’s Talk Business

The Missouri Department of Economic Development will open the application window for its Small Business Grant Program on Wednesday November 16th at 10:00 am. If your business was negatively impacted by the pandemic this program is meant for you.

Here are some key steps to take and information to gather prior to the application opening on Wednesday.



Review the guidelines to ensure your eligible. The DED guidelines outline what business entities are qualified to apply and can be found here.



Start pulling together needed information and documentation. Tax forms from 2019 and 2021 will be part of the information you need to provide. Locating those documents now or working with your accountants will help you prepare in advance for the application.



Draft your narrative statement. The Department of Economic Development is requiring applicants provide statement of 300 words or less explaining how Applicant's decrease in revenue or receipts was related to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Registered and in good standing with MO Secretary of State. Visit the Secretary of State's Business Portal webpage and use the business search function to locate your business listing.



Sign up for E-Verify. One key provision is that your business is enrolled in the E-Verify program and has a signed copy of the MOU with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. You can still enroll for E-Verify.



Complete Beneficiary Agreement in advance. Applicants need to download, print and have notarized the Beneficiary Agreement to be submitted with your application.

The pandemic impacted businesses in many ways, if you were negatively impacted, reach out to a local business advocacy organization for more information to get your application ready for submission on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.