Two-Minute Drill: Hess Becomes SEMO's All-Time Rushing Leader

SEMO Football has a new all-time rushing leader.

Senior running back Geno Hess surpassed Kelvin "Earthquake" Anderson as the new record holder for career rushing yards during his award-winning performance this past weekend. Hess now has 3,475 rushing yards, which ranks fourth among active Football Championship Subdivision players.

Hess helped lead the Redhawks an impressive 42-0 shutout road win at Tennessee State last weekend en route to earning Ohio Valley Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Week.

A native of Peoria, Illinois, Hess ran for 136 yards, three touchdowns and broke his program's all-time career rushing record in SEMO's 42-0 win over Tennessee State. He carried the ball 18 time and averaged 7.6 yards per carry. He scored from 44, six and three yards out.

Hess scored three or more touchdowns in a game for the seventh time and collected the 14th 100-yard rushing game of his career. Additionally, he went over 1,000 yards for the second-straight season. Hess ranks in the top 10 nationally in rushing, rushing touchdown, rushing yards/game, rushing yards per carry, and scoring.

He now ranks as the all-time leader in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, and total touchdowns in SEMO Football history.

The #19-ranked Redhawks play at Eastern Illinois this weekend before returning home to Houck Field next Saturday, Nov. 19 for the final home game of the season.

