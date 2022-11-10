How the Democrats built their 'blue wall'

Results are still being declared in the U.S. midterm elections. Control of Congress hangs in the balance.

Republicans seem poised to take control of the House of Representatives. But fight for the Senate fight is on a knife’s edge.

Democrats performed better than expected.

John Fetterman, who suffered a stroke in May, defeated his Republican opponent Mehmet Oz to flip a key Senate seat in Pennsylvania. Attention remains on the results of three tight races in Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona.

Democrats know that if they lose control of either chamber of Congress, Republicans will block President Joe Biden’s agenda. But against all the odds, how did the president’s party prove so hard for Republicans to beat?

And will the results cause many in the GOP to rethink who they want at the top of their presidential ticket in 2024?

