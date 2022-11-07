Monday's Powerball lottery drawing has been delayed due to security protocols

The drawing for Monday night's record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot has been delayed, as more time is needed to carry out security procedures, the California Lottery announced.

"When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors," the California Lottery said.

Tonight’s Powerball® drawing has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols. Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/jQZJQIPJXr — California Lottery (@calottery) November 8, 2022

The current Powerball jackpot started at $20 million on Aug. 6 and has grown over three winless months. Lottery officials estimated that the odds of drawing the winning number at 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery officials said that a winner for the Monday drawing who opts for a lump sum payment would get an estimated $929.1 million, The Associated Press reported. A winner who chooses an annuity to be annually paid over 29 years would get the full $1.9 billion.

If no winner is announced for the Monday drawing the jackpot for Wednesday's drawing would surpass $2 billion.

All 48 jurisdictions must meet the security protocols before a drawing happens. Powerball is played in 45 states as well as Washington D.C, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

