Two-Minute Drill: Trio of Redhawks Earn All-OVC Cross Country Honors

Three Redhawks earned All-Ohio Valley Conference honors as Southeast Missouri cross country competed in the 2022 OVC Championship last Saturday.

Hannah Eastman and Katie Wegmann both earned All-OVC First Team honors as the Redhawk women finished fourth overall in the 6K. Noah Little took 10th in the 8K for All-OVC laurels as the men placed sixth as a team.

The SEMO women finished fourth with 91 points and the Redhawk men completed the 8K with 144 points for sixth.

Eastman, a senior from Belleville, Illinois, paced the Redhawks women, crossing the finish in a personal-best 22:11.5 for fifth and her first career All-OVC Cross Country laurels.

Wegmann, a Mequon, Wisconsin, native, added a time of 22:26.5 for seventh and her second career All-OVC Cross Country honors.

The remainder of SEMO’s top five all finished in the top 30.

On the men's side, Little garnered his first career All-OVC Cross Country Second Team honor with a time of 25:37.3 to place 10th overall Saturday. Little, a junior from Washington, Missouri, is the first Southeast Missouri man to receive All-OVC Cross Country honors since Craig Munie in 2013.

Aaron Modrow was the second fastest Redhawk, finishing 24th overall.

The Redhawks will next head to Columbia, Missouri, for the 2022 NCAA Midwest Regionals on Nov. 11.

