How Atlanta became America's 'Rap Capital'

2023 will mark fifty years since the birth of hip-hop.

What started at house parties in New York City has turned into one of the most popular music genres in the world. But the stories of those who contributed to the rise of hip-hop were often overlooked.

In his new book, “The Come Up,” journalist Jonathan Abrams chronicles the history of hip-hop and those who built it.

And although hip-hop’s roots are undoubtedly in New York, Atlanta has quickly become the epicenter for rap music in America. In “Rap Capital: An Atlanta Story,” Joe Coscarelli explores how we got here.

