The News Roundup – International

A gunman opened fire in a daycare center in Thailand this week. It’s the worst mass shooting in the country’s history.

The White House is accusing the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) of siding with Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. But experts the Biden administration probably won’t take any action against Saudi Arabia.

Newly-minted U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss is enjoying a frosty start to her time in 10 Downing. She’s already had to scrap a planned tax cut for the wealthy following protests. Members of her own party are reportedly worried she might not last long in the office.

