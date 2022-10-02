Let's Talk Business: International Trade is Good Business

The Missouri Department of Economic Development International Trade and Investment Office will be visiting Cape Girardeau and Southeast Missouri this week and that means a great opportunity for areas business to look at new markets for expansion.

The International Trade and Investment Office is a team of experts representing the state of Missouri around the world in 18 key locations to support Missouri businesses as they grow their markets globally. Members of the trade office here in Jefferson City as well as our International Representatives in Brazil, Mexico, and Canada will spend this week touring the State to meet with Businesses and Economic Development professionals to discuss the opportunities to grow Missouri based businesses with an international audience.

In 2018, Missouri was the 26th largest state exporter in the U.S. accounting for $14.5 Billion dollars in goods. Cape Girardeau County accounts for about 2.5% of the total State exports with area businesses exporting $365.8 million in goods to over twenty different counties. With access to Interstate highways, Rail lines, and the Mississippi river at the SEMO Port the opportunity for growing business through international expansion is great for our region.

If your business would like to learn more about how you can expand your export activity reach out to the International Trade Office online at ExportMissouri.mo.gov or contact your local Chamber of Commerce to learn more about this week’s visit.