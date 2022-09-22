Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks Claim Two OVC Honors for Second Week in a Row

For the second week in a row, Southeast Missouri claimed two of the Ohio Valley Conference's weekly honors when linebacker Bryce Norman was named Defensive Player of the Week and quarterback Paxton DeLaurent was voted Newcomer of the Week Sunday.

A native of nearby Jackson, Norman posted a career-high 17 tackles in SEMO's latest 42-16 drubbing of Nicholls last Saturday. He registered five solo stops and assisted on 12 others en route to the third double-digit tackle game of his career. He led a Redhawk defense that forced one turnover and limited the Colonels to only 50 rushing yards.

DeLaurent, who hails from Camdenton, Missouri, won his second-straight OVC Newcomer of the Week honor. He threw for over 300 yards for the second game in a row when he completed 22-of-32 passes for 309 yards and three touchdowns. DeLaurent threw passes to 11 different receivers. He threw a pair of touchdown passes and also scored on a 9-yard run to give SEMO a 14-0 lead early in the game.

A week ago, DeLaurent was a unanimous pick for both Ohio Valley Conference Offensive Player and Newcomer of the Week, and kicker DC Pippin was named Co-Specialist of the Week Sunday when the Redhawks pulled off a 34-31 road win at nationally-ranked Southern Illinois.

SEMO hosts perennial playoff program Central Arkansas Saturday at 2pm as part of Family Weekend.

