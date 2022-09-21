Your 'intimate' data is for sale online

Somewhere in the not-so-darkest part of the web, your most personal information is being traded. And it’s completely legal.

Not only is it legal — this “intimate data” is big money for companies. And the lack of laws controlling the collection and sharing of intimate information has allowed online predators to thrive.

So why aren’t there any laws to protect our most intimate and private information? And what can be done to change this?

