Let's Talk Business: Fall Activities

Riverboats, Football Games, Music Festivals and more! Fall events and activities are bringing residents and guest out and about, are you ready to take advantage of the traffic?

Between the work and effort of many local organizations like Old Town Cape, Visit Cape, SEMO as well as many individuals and volunteers’ events and activities are picking up this fall drawing residents out and visitors to town. Many local businesses play a part by being a sponsor or participating in some way but even if you aren’t directly involved there are things that you can do to both support the activity and take advantage of the opportunity for increased traffic.



Get connected and stay informed. Make sure you are on the email list for Old Town Cape, Visit Cape, Cape Chamber and The Scout. Keep up with SEMO Athletics and the River Campus to know when and where events and activities are taking place in our community.

Make sure to take time to communicate and promote your business in a way that our community and visitors can find. Traditional Advertising & Marketing through our local media partners, social media engagement, window displays, and good old-fashioned networking are all important parts of your puzzle. Last but not least, Be Open! This may seem like common sense to most, but it is always surprising to hear from visitors how disappointed they are when they try to shop or visit local and find so many places closed. I know that our small business owners only have so much capacity but looking for ways to accommodate special events can bring rewards long term.

So many great events and activities going on and lots of people coming to participate, your business can help make that experience even better with your engagement.