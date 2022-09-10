Russia withdraws troops from a key city in eastern Ukraine

Updated September 10, 2022 at 11:43 AM ET

MOSCOW — Russia says it's withdrawing forces from a key city in eastern Ukraine, apparently marking a significant victory for Ukrainian efforts to regain territory in the conflict.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov confirmed Moscow's forces withdrew from the city of Izium, a regional transportation and supply hub for Russian troops.

Konashenkov said the decision to "regroup" was in keeping with Russia's goal of "liberating" Ukraine's Donbas region, though Russian state media reporters on the ground said the move was taken to avoid a rout by Ukrainian forces.

Videos posted to social media showed long lines of cars piled up at the Russian border after occupying authorities called for a civilian evacuation.

Ukraine also claimed to have captured the nearby rail hub of Kupiansk.

The Kremlin has yet to comment on the recent Ukrainian advances but repeatedly insisted its military campaign is going "according to plan."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Loading...