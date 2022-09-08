Two-Minute Drill: SEMO Breaks Ground for First Phase of Houck Multiuse Project

Southeast Missouri State University celebrated a monumental day when it officially broke ground for the first phase of a new transformational Houck multiuse complex on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

SEMO recently authorized the administration to proceed with awarding a contract to Fager-McGee Commercial Construction for the first phase of the project. The $15,978,000 contract includes the construction and replacement of the south sideline and grandstand of Houck Field as well as new seating, turf replacement, concession stands, restrooms, ADA access and associated HVAC, mechanical and other systems work.

Director of Athletics Brady Barke said now that construction is underway, discussions will begin on design of remaining phases, which will provide additional details on cost to be able to work to fully fund the complete project..

In addition to benefitting the football and soccer programs, the new facility will increase the fan experience as well. The full Houck Project will offer not only improved athletic facilities but also needed academic spaces.

More specifically, potential laboratories incorporated into the new facility may include an allied health laboratory, a biology (physiology) lab, a virtual anatomy laboratory, and a life science (biomechanics) laboratory.

Last fall, the University and the Southeast Missouri University Foundation identified approximately $12 million to initiate the project. This summer, SEMO received $11 million from the State of Missouri approved by Governor Mike Parson for the complex.

Phase one of the project has an anticipated completion date of August 2023.

