Two-Minute Drill: Athletics Establishes Partnership to Sack Hunger During 2022 Football Season

The Southeast Missouri Department of Athletics is teaming up with the Southeast Missouri Food Bank, Sikeston Jaycees, TAG Truck Center and Ford & Liley Countertops to Sack Hunger this upcoming 2022 football season.

For every quarterback sack against opposing teams this year, Sikeston Jaycees, TAG Truck Center and Ford & Liley Countertops will each donate $100 to the Southeast Missouri Food Bank. Every $1 donated to the Southeast Missouri Food Bank provides four meals, which means each Redhawk sack will supply 1,200 meals to families facing hunger in the southeast Missouri region.

Southeast Missouri Food Bank CEO Joey Keys said they hope this effort will remind people that many of our neighbors across the region live in homes without enough food. With every sack by the SEMO defense, the sponsors will help the food bank provide meals to families, children and seniors who don't have enough to eat.

River Radio, the official radio broadcast partner of SEMO Athletics, will also support the campaign by airing public service announcements during Redhawk football broadcasts throughout the 2022 campaign.

Fans who wish to join the Redhawks in the fight against hunger can donate to the Southeast Missouri Food Bank at SEMOFoodBank.org .

