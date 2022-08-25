Two-Minute Drill: First Phase of Construction for Houck Multiuse Complex Moves Forward

Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Governors authorized the administration to proceed with awarding a contract to Fager-McGee Commercial Construction for the first phase of a new transformational Houck multiuse complex.

The $15,978,100 contract includes the construction and replacement of the south sideline and grandstand of Houck Field as well as new seating, turf replacement, concession stands, restrooms, ADA access, and associated HVAC, mechanical and other systems work.

The new South Grandstand will replace the original structure that was 91 years old when it was demolished this past winter.

In addition to the south grandstand seating, concessions, and restrooms, future phases of the Houck project will include a facility with classrooms, labs, and offices to support STEM, health, life, and allied health sciences research, and academic programs.

More specifically, potential laboratories incorporated into the new facility may include an allied health laboratory, a biology (physiology) lab, a virtual anatomy laboratory, and a life science (biomechanics) laboratory.

Last fall, the University and the Southeast Missouri University Foundation identified approximately $12 million to initiate the project. This summer, Southeast received $11 million from the State of Missouri approved by Governor Mike Parson for the complex.

President Carlos Vargas says an economic impact study completed last year by an international labor market analytics firm (EMSI) found the investment would add $31 million to the economy including the construction spending impact as well as the long-term visitor spending impact.

Phase one of the project has an anticipated completion date of August 2023.

Follow Redhawk Athletics on Twitter now at https@SEMORedhawks.