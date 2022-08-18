Two-Minute Drill: SEMO Volleyball Predicted to Finish Second

Three Redhawks were featured on the 2022 Preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference Team and for the second straight-year Southeast Missouri women's volleyball was selected to finish second in the preseason poll. Outside hitter Zoey Beasley, libero Tara Beilsmith, and rightside hitter Colby Greene were all selected to the 2022 Preseason All-OVC Team.

SEMO, the 2021 OVC Regular-Season and Tournament Champions, received seven first-place votes and 145 total points for second in the predicted order of finish selected by the OVC's Head Coaches and Sports Information Directors.

The Redhawks finished the 2021 season with a 26-8 overall record (14-4 OVC) and concluded their season with an NCAA Tournament Appearance at #7 Kentucky.

Morehead State, the 2021 OVC Tournament runners-up, was picked to win the conference receiving nine first-place votes and 153 total points.

Among the honorees, Beasley, a senior outside hitter, was among the league leaders last year in kills per set and points per set in route to First Team All-OVC accolades.

Beilsmith, a senior libero, earned Second Team All-OVC laurels last year as she broke her own school record for digs in a single-season.

Finally, Greene, a senior rightside hitter, earned OVC All-Tournament Team honors last year and her Preseason All-OVC nod is the second in her career.

The Redhawks will start their regular season next weekend when they host the SEMO Invitational, and four-team, two-day tournament that starts on Friday, August 26.

