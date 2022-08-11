What's going on with Ezra Miller? A look at the ongoing scandals

Vermont state police have charged the actor Ezra Miller with felony burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. This is just the latest after months of arrests, charges, and allegations of assault and grooming the actor faces.

Miller, who lives in Vermont, is perhaps best known as The Flash in Warner Bros' DC superhero franchise. The Flash's own solo movie is still set to be released in 2023 – even as the studio has canceled a number of nearly completed movies, such as Batgirl.

In March 2022, Miller was arrested in Hilo, Hawaii, and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment after an incident at a karaoke bar where he allegedly got agitated at a couple for singing the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper song "Shallow." A month later, Miller was arrested again for allegedly throwing a chair at a woman, injuring her forehead.

In June, two parents – Chase Iron Eyes and Sara Jumping Eagle – obtained a protective order against Miller for allegedly physically and emotionally abusing their 18-year-old daughter. This is according to court documents seen by both TMZ and the Los Angeles Times. The petition reportedly accuses Miller of giving the daughter alcohol and drugs, and says Miller displayed "cult-like and psychologically manipulative behavior."

Later that month, The Daily Beast spoke anonymously with a 12-year-old and their mother who had another protection order signed by a judge. The family, as well as a neighbor, allege that Miller came to the family's home in Greenfield, Mass., and began yelling at them about cultural appropriation. Miller then returned to the family's house multiple times, and allegedly made the child uncomfortable by hugging them closely.

A mother then spoke to Rolling Stone about living with Miller in Vermont with her three kids, saying Miller helped her escape a "violent and abusive ex." Sources alleged to Rolling Stone that the property was littered with unattended guns and bullets, and there was frequent marijuana use in front of the children.

NPR has reached out to representatives of Miller for comment.

Miller has been playing The Flash on film since 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and the character has been an integral part of the Warner Bros. attempts to rival Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav told investors in a recent earnings call that the company plans on using their characters to mimic Marvel's success, saying, "DC is something we can make better."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.