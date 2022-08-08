© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
The Senate passes the Inflation Reduction Act

WAMU 88.5 | By Rupert Allman
Published August 8, 2022 at 7:47 AM CDT
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) gives the thumbs up as he leaves the Senate Chamber after passage of the Inflation Reduction Act at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC.
It took a marathon overnight voting session. Some compromises. And the casting vote of the vice president. But the Senate passed President Joe Biden’s flagship economic package. 

And hands the president a major political victory months before the midterms.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called the Inflation Reduction Act one of the defining legislative feats of the twenty-first century.

The House is expected to vote and pass the bill on Friday.

We talk to Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine about the ins and the outs of the bill.

