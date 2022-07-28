Two-Minute Drill: Hess Tabbed OVC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year

Senior running back Geno Hess was tabbed Ohio Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

A native of Peoria, Illinois, Hess was also named to the Lindy's Sports All-America Team this preseason. He was the OVC's leading rusher en route to First-Team All-Conference accolades a year ago. Hess landed on three different All-America teams.

Hess headlined a total of six Redhawks on this year's OVC Preseason Team.

Another preseason selection was wide receiver Johnny King, who was a Second-Team All-OVC pick as SEMO's top receiver in 2021.

Offensive linemen Nate Korte and Zack Gieg also earned preseason honors. They combined for 20 starts up front, claiming second-team and first-team accolades respectively for a Redhawk offense that led the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) in the red zone.

Bryce Norman, from Jackson, Missouri, earned preseason honors after he led SEMO in tackles. Last season he earned two Freshman All-America honors and took Second-Team All-OVC accolades.

Finally, Zach Haynes, from Potosi, Missouri, repeated as a First-Team All-OVC pick last season and he was a semifinalist for the FCS Punter of the Year Award after averaging 41.2 yards per punt.

SEMO, which has put together a winning OVC record in four-straight years for the first time in program history, was predicted to finish second behind defending champions UT Martin.

The Redhawks will play five home games this Fall, all at Houck Field. The first home game will be Saturday, Sept. 17, following two road games at Iowa State and Southern Illinois.

Follow Redhawk Athletics on Twitter now at @SEMORedhawks.