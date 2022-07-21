Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks Awarded 2022 ITA All-Academic Team Honors

Southeast Missouri women's tennis was awarded 2022 Division I Women's Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-Academic Team honors, the ITA announced Monday. SEMO, the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Champions, also had seven student-athletes named 2022 Division I Women's ITA Scholar-Athletes.

In 2022, 1,517 Division I Women's student-athletes were named an ITA Scholar-Athlete and 250 women's tennis programs were awarded the All-Academic Team distinction.

SEMO registered a 3.73 cumulative grade point average in 2021-22 for the team's eighth consecutive ITA All-Academic Team award.

The Redhawks captured their first-ever OVC Tournament Championship and made their first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance in 2022 while posting a 3.71 GPA during the spring 2022 academic semester. SEMO also notched a 3.76 team GPA during the fall 2021 semester.

SEMO was one of only 26 programs in the country to earn All-Academic Team honors and advance to the NCAA Tournament.

To be named an ITA All-Academic Team, programs must have a team GPA of 3.2 or above (4.0 scale); all student-athletes included should be listed on the institutional eligibility form; and all varsity letterwinners should be factored into the cumulative team GPA for the current academic year.

Seven Redhawks earned ITA Scholar-Athlete honors – Manuela Barriga, Daniela Hlacikova, Vivian Lai, Grace Powderly, Romana Tarajova, Lera Valeeva and Myroslava Zelenchuk also each earned ITA Scholar-Athlete laurels. Five Redhawks earned a perfect 4.0 GPA. To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, one must have a GPA of at least 3.5 (on a 4.0 scale) for the current academic year and be listed on the institutional eligibility form.

