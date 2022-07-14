Two-Minute Drill: Construction of Transformational Houck Project Moves Forward

SEMO Athletics announced that the bid process will begin Sunday, July 17, for the first phase of a new multiuse complex at Southeast Missouri State University that will include a football and soccer facility as well as academic and laboratory spaces.

The project received $11 million from the State of Missouri approved by Governor Mike Parson in June for the comprehensive project development.

SEMO President Dr. Carlos Vargas expressed his appreciation of Governor Parson's support and said the investment is good not only for the University but also for the economy and the state.

Requests for bids this weekend will include only phase one of the multiphase project--the rebuild of the south grandstand, fan facilities, including restrooms and concession areas, as well as new field turf. The University and the Southeast Missouri University Foundation identified approximately $12 million for replacement of the south grandstand that was demolished last year following a structural assessment.

Bids were previously received for phase one in January but significantly exceeded the cost estimate. To control costs without sacrificing quality, SEMO and its architectural firm have spent the last few months redesigning the initial phase. Director of Athletics Brady Barke commented that he likes many components of the new design even better than the original concepts. Artist renderings are available online at krcu.org.

Construction is expected to begin this fall and will continue through next summer with the initial phase planned to be complete in time for the fall 2023 season. SEMO Football and Soccer will play its home games this fall at Houck Field while construction commences.

