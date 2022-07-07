Two-Minute Drill: Lane, Jones Earn Coaching Staff Elevations

A pair of long-time Redhawks assistant coaches have recently been elevated.

Ryan Lane was named SEMO’s Associate Head Coach for Cross Country and Track & Field.

Lane just completed his 13th season with the SEMO program and 12th as a full-time coach. In that span as Cross Country Coach/Assistant Track & Field Coach for Distance, he has been a part of 11 Ohio Valley Conference Track & Field Team Championships including most recently the Redhawks men's sweep in 2022 (indoors and outdoors) and the SEMO women's outdoors title in 2021.

Lane has coached the Redhawks highest (NCAA Division I era) ranked RPI (rating percentage index) for men's cross country in 2010 along with the SEMO program's second and third highest women's cross country RPI's in 2018 and 2016, respectively.

Meanwhile, softball assistant Kristen Jones became Associate Head Softball Coach.

Jones spent the previous seven years as an assistant coach primarily working with the catchers and handling the team's travel logistics, while overseeing the Redhawks academics, compliance and recruiting efforts. A native of Plant City, Florida, Jones was part of the 2019 National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Division I Mideast Regional Coaching Staff of the Year. Over the last five years alone, Jones helped lead SEMO to a total of 151 wins, including a program record 46 during the 2019 campaign, including OVC championships in 2019 and 2021.

Follow Redhawk Athletics on Twitter now at h@SEMORedhawks.