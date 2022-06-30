Two-Minute Drill: Former SEMO Guard Olivia Hackmann Competes on American Ninja Warrior

From shooting guard to Ninja. Former Southeast Missouri women's basketball standout Olivia Hackmann was one of 42 contestants that competed in the American Ninja Warrior qualifying rounds Monday night on NBC.

Hackmann made her rookie appearance with elite athletes across the country battling on the world's most difficult obstacle courses. She participated in the qualifying rounds held at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

A native of Chamois, Missouri, "Liv" Hackmann easily made it through the first obstacle and followed by clearing the new obstacle, "Shattered Panes." She then proceeded to defeat the "Log Runner" before her nice run ended on the "Kick Boards."

Monday was the fourth episode in Season 14 of American Ninja Warrior.

Hackmann played five years at SEMO from 2012-17. She was in the top three on the team in scoring four-straight seasons as a Redhawk.

