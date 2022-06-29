© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
Some Californians are prepping to host visitors who seek abortion access

KQED | By April Dembosky
Published June 29, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT

California volunteers are gearing up to host women from out of state in their homes or drive them to abortion appointments. One is a 75-year old woman motivated by having had abortions before 'Roe.'

April Dembosky
