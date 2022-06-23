Two-Minute Drill: Keck and Wilber Named ABCA/Rawlings South All-Region

Redhawks catcher Andrew Keck and shortstop Tyler Wilber were named to the 2022 American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA)/Rawlings NCAA Division I All-Region Teams.

The teams in all eight regions are voted on by members of the ABCA and the process is led by the ABCA NCAA Division I All-America Committee. Keck earned First-Team South All-Region honors and Wilber garnered Second-Team accolades.

A native of St. Louis, Keck hit .326 with 47 runs, 17 home runs, 68 RBI and 11 stolen bases in 57 starts for the Redhawks this season. He ranked second on the team in six different categories. A Second-Team All-Ohio Valley Conference pick, Keck was one of 16 semifinalists for this year's Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award.

Meanwhile, Wilber, who hails from Los Alamitos, California, never missed an inning of his entire four-year SEMO career. He started all 183 games during that span. The Redhawks only First-Team All-OVC honoree in 2022, Wilber led the team in batting average (.331), hits (78), home runs (18) and RBI (74). He broke SEMO's all-time single-season RBI record and ranked among OVC leaders in slugging percentage (9th, .619), RBI (1st), runs (8th, 53), hits (t6th), home runs (3rd) and total bases (5th, 146).

Keck and Wilber led the Redhawks Baseball team this year in a historic season, as SEMO won back-to-back OVC Tournament Championships and played in the NCAA Baseball Regionals for a second consecutive season.

