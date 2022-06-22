We are experiencing issues with 88.9 FM in Farmington. We are working to restore service.
News brief: gun legislation, Powell on Capitol Hill, 4th House Jan. 6 hearing
Published June 22, 2022 at 4:04 AM CDT
Senators reach a bipartisan deal on a gun safety bill. Fed chairman will testify before two congressional panels this week. Jan. 6 hearing shows how Trump pressured state officials on election tally.
