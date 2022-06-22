© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
News brief: gun legislation, Powell on Capitol Hill, 4th House Jan. 6 hearing

By Leila Fadel,
Steve Inskeep
Published June 22, 2022 at 4:04 AM CDT

Senators reach a bipartisan deal on a gun safety bill. Fed chairman will testify before two congressional panels this week. Jan. 6 hearing shows how Trump pressured state officials on election tally.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
