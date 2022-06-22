We are experiencing issues with 88.9 FM in Farmington. We are working to restore service.
Fed chairman will testify before a pair of Congressional committees this week
Published June 22, 2022 at 4:04 AM CDT
Federal Reserve Chairman Powell answers questions from a Senate committee Wednesday. He's sure to be asked about inflation and possible fallout from the Fed's efforts to bring prices under control.
