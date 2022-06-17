© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
The News Roundup – International

Published June 17, 2022 at 8:09 AM CDT
In this handout photo provided by the German Government Press Office (BPA), German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) speaks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Leaders from European nations such as France, Germany, and Italy are all in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian officials about aid in the country’s continuing conflict with Russia. They’re also discussing a path forward for Ukraine to join the European Union once the fighting has ceased.

A meeting between President Joe Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is now set for July.

Nationalist leaders in Scotland have started beating the drums of independence once again.

We cover the most important stories from around the world on the international portion of the News Roundup.

