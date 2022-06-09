Two-Minute Drill: Blomquist Captures 2022 NCAA Hammer Throw National Championship

For the first time in school history, a Redhawk is an NCAA Division 1 national champion. Senior Logan Blomquist captured the 2022 NCAA Hammer Throw National Championship Wednesday at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Blomquist, the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Male Field Athlete of the Year and Hammer Throw Champion, won the National Championship with a career-best mark of 240-8 (73.37m) in the final round Wednesday to etch his name in the SEMO record books.

The distance also improved upon his Southeast Missouri program-record hammer throw.

Blomquist was sixth overall through three rounds of competition before climbing up the leaderboard in the ensuing final three rounds.

Sitting tied for third in the standings on his final attempt of the day, Blomquist unleashed his SEMO program record heave to claim the national title.

Blomquist was also named a 2022 First-Team All-American for his National Championship performance Wednesday.

Blomquist will continue throwing hammer competitively as he begins training for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Follow SEMO Athletics on Twitter, now @semoredhawks.