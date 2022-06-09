© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
Two-Minute Drill
Every Friday at 5:42 a.m., 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., Nate Saverino highlights players, coaches and more in the Two-Minute Drill. Keep up with the Redhawks on KRCU.Local support for the Two-Minute Drill is provided by Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Two-Minute Drill: Blomquist Captures 2022 NCAA Hammer Throw National Championship

KRCU Public Radio | By Nate Saverino
Published June 9, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT
Logan Blomquist is 2022 NCAA Hammer Throw Champion

For the first time in school history, a Redhawk is an NCAA Division 1 national champion. Senior Logan Blomquist captured the 2022 NCAA Hammer Throw National Championship Wednesday at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Blomquist, the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Male Field Athlete of the Year and Hammer Throw Champion, won the National Championship with a career-best mark of 240-8 (73.37m) in the final round Wednesday to etch his name in the SEMO record books.

The distance also improved upon his Southeast Missouri program-record hammer throw.

Blomquist was sixth overall through three rounds of competition before climbing up the leaderboard in the ensuing final three rounds.

Sitting tied for third in the standings on his final attempt of the day, Blomquist unleashed his SEMO program record heave to claim the national title.

Blomquist was also named a 2022 First-Team All-American for his National Championship performance Wednesday.

Blomquist will continue throwing hammer competitively as he begins training for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Nate Saverino
Nate Saverino serves as the Assistant Director of Athletics for External Affairs.
See stories by Nate Saverino