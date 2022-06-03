The Democrats' message for the midterms

The GOP is expected to win back at least one chamber of Congress later this year.

Many Democrats are resigned to the fact their party’s chances of holding onto power are slim.

High inflation, record gas prices, and low poll numbers for the president are a drag on the party’s chances of success.

But some of the ground is shifting.

The debates around gun safety and abortion are issues that will motivate the party faithful. Many Republicans are still fixated on the last election.

We look at the opportunities that exist for the Democrats ahead of the midterms.

