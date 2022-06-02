Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks Headed to NCAA Louisville Regional

For the first time in program history, SEMO Baseball is headed to the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons.

SEMO, the reigning back-to-back Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Champion, will travel to the NCAA Regional in Louisville, Kentucky. The Redhawks (37-20) are the #4 seed along with regional host and #1 Louisville (38-18-1), #2 Oregon (35-23) and #3 Michigan (32-26).

SEMO is in the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time in its program history. The Redhawks also made the Field of 64 in 1998, 2002, 2016 and 2021.

The Redhawks clinched their bid after winning the OVC Tournament Championship last weekend in Lexington. After dropping their first game, SEMO won three straight games out of the elimination bracket, including a 10-inning victory against top seeded Belmont in the championship game. Jason Rackers, who pitched 9.2 innings in the championship matchup, was named Tournament MVP.

The Redhawks will face Louisville Friday. Game time is 1 p.m., CT at Jim Patterson Stadium. The Redhawks will also play on Saturday against either Michigan or Oregon, depending on the results of Friday’s games. All games of the regional can be streamed live on ESPN+.

Follow SEMO Athletics on Twitter, now @semoredhawks.